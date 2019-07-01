Pool safety tips for the Fourth of July weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people will be hitting the pool this week during the Fourth of July holiday, but you may want to be careful jumping into pools which may have problems with bacteria.
The CDC is warning swimmers to be especially careful this week. The big key, as in the past, is chlorine. If you have the proper amount of chlorine you should be safe, but that is not always true.
Pools in Jefferson County are tested every month. The Jefferson County Health Department adds additional people to help inspect the growing number of pools.
The CDC is warning chlorine and filtration can only do so much. People who urinate in pools, the chlorine should get it in only a few minutes. But some bacteria can last more than ten days. E. coli can last about a minute in pools, but the Hepatitis A virus can survive for about 16 minutes. Norovirus can cause diarrhea and vomiting for up to 72 hours. It has been found in pools.
“You can go to any pool supply store and purchase a pool testing kit,” Joseph Andrews with the Jefferson County Health Department said.
Tips from the CDC: It may sound obvious, but don’t ‘use the bathroom’ in the pool. Every swimmer should shower before entering the pool. And give kids breaks hourly from the water so they can take bathroom breaks.
