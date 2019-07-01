Pool safety tips for the Fourth of July weekend

The CDC is warning chlorine and filtration can only do so much. People who urinate in pools, the chlorine should get it in only a few minutes. But some bacteria can last more than ten days. E. coli can last about a minute in pools, but the Hepatitis A virus can survive for about 16 minutes. Norovirus can cause diarrhea and vomiting for up to 72 hours. It has been found in pools.