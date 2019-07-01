7 people in 4 years have been killed at same intersection, deputies say something must change

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A 56-year-old man was killed this weekend trying to cross Highway 280.
The Shelby County Coroner said in the past four years seven people have been killed at this intersection trying to cross the road.
The intersection at Inverness Parkway has become a deadly one. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers and folks crossing the street to pay attention and know the law when it comes to crossing a busy Highway like 280.
If there are not pedestrian crosswalks and you want to cross the street, you need to do it at a stop light. But understand that cars have the right of way if there is no crosswalk.
Deputies say for your own safety avoid walking across 280 unless you absolutely have to. Drivers need to understand that some people have to walk to work so don’t drive distracted and always watch for pedestrians.
“And that way if you see somebody that is is close to the road that looks like they are about to walk to try to cross, go and try to slow down to a very slow speed and lets try to avoid another unfortunate accident like this,” Captain Jay Fondren explains.
Deputies are asking drivers to always watch for pedestrians no matter what road you are driving on.
