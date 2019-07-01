Officials discuss gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several groups came together Monday to address a series of gun related crimes that happened recently in Tuscaloosa and the surrounding community.
The Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP called the meeting held Monday at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
They were joined by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff and District Attorney, the police chiefs of Tuscaloosa and Northport, and Eddie Fulmer, the President of Bama Carry, a gun rights advocacy and safety group.
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said from April 30 to June 10, seventeen people were shot, including six juveniles. Two of those shootings resulted in homicides.
“If you care anything about those young people and you don’t want to see them either seriously injured, in jail, or dead, you need to sit down and talk to those individuals. And you need to explain to them this has got to stop,” Anderson warned relatives of the people responsible for the violence.
Jerry Carter, President of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, called for the gun violence to stop. He also said people must recognize much of the violence are instances of black on black crime.
“What I’m saying - the numbers don’t lie. If you watch the news, this stuff is not being made up. This black on black violence has to stop. I mean, it’s totally out of control,” Carter continued.
Chief Anderson said on June 11, Tuscaloosa Mayor Maddox issued a challenge to police to do something about the recent gun violence. The department’s crime suppression unit was reactivated as a result. The department will roll out plans with people in the community to combat crime in coming weeks.
