New, user-friendly website now accessible for MAX Transit riders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new and improved website for MAX Transit riders and Birmingham visitors.
The BJCTA says the new website is much more user-friendly than the old one. You can plan your trip, check routes and schedules, and check out fares and passes.
You can also find contact information so you can give your feedback and fill out forms for lost and found items.
“Our riders mean everything to us. And so it is important to us that we listen to them, the voice of the customers and that we respond to them," said Myrna Pittman, Max Transit Director of Customer Care. "We understand that we’ve had some challenges in the past. But we are right-ing those things now.”
Click here to check out the new website, or download the myStop mobile app to get the latest updates on routes.
