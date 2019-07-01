Major drug bust in Tuscaloosa

Major drug bust in Tuscaloosa
(Source: WBRC video)
By Kelvin Reynolds | July 1, 2019 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 4:15 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s cocaine trade took a major hit.

That's when narcotics agents arrested a man who had been under investigation for nearly a year.

Authorities stacked several kinds of cocaine on a table at Tuscaloosa Police Headquarters on Monday, including cocaine bricks, cooked cocaine still in the shape of cookies and small bags crack rock.

The drugs have a street value of nearly $800,000.

Members of the West Alabama Narcotics task Force seized them at the end of an 8-month long investigation on Friday.

They were serving warrants that they obtained against 56-year-old Earnest Cunningham of Tuscaloosa.

Cunningham faces several drug related charges, including trafficking and distribution.

“This gentleman has been on our radar for a while. We had some warrants on him for distribution. And we were trying to serve those warrants. As you can see it resulted in the seizure of a tremendous amount of cocaine,” Captain Phil Simpson, Commander of the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force, explained.

Cunningham is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds of more than $3 million.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.