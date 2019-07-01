Major drug bust in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s cocaine trade took a major hit.
That's when narcotics agents arrested a man who had been under investigation for nearly a year.
Authorities stacked several kinds of cocaine on a table at Tuscaloosa Police Headquarters on Monday, including cocaine bricks, cooked cocaine still in the shape of cookies and small bags crack rock.
The drugs have a street value of nearly $800,000.
Members of the West Alabama Narcotics task Force seized them at the end of an 8-month long investigation on Friday.
They were serving warrants that they obtained against 56-year-old Earnest Cunningham of Tuscaloosa.
Cunningham faces several drug related charges, including trafficking and distribution.
“This gentleman has been on our radar for a while. We had some warrants on him for distribution. And we were trying to serve those warrants. As you can see it resulted in the seizure of a tremendous amount of cocaine,” Captain Phil Simpson, Commander of the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force, explained.
Cunningham is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds of more than $3 million.
