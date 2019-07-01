Louie Consoli: Becky’s BBQ Baked Beans

Ingredients:
1 28oz can of your favorite brand of baked beans
1 1/4 cup onion finely diced
1 1/4 cup bell pepper finely diced
1 1/2 cup smoked bacon chopped
1 8oz ground beef
1 1/2 cup BBQ sauce
1 1/4 cup brown sugar
Directions:
1. In a skillet brown grown beef and drain.
2. Add beef back to skillet and add bacon, onion and bell pepper and saute for about 5 minutes.
3. Drain baked beans and add to skillet mixture along with BBQ sauce and brown sugar and cook on medium heat for a bit then on low till ready to serve
