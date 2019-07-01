Investigators continue searching for Trussville carjacking suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville investigators continue to search for three suspects in connection with a carjacking incident in a city subdivision Saturday night.
It happened around midnight Saturday when a woman who lived in a Trussville neighborhood was surprised by three men who were armed. This set off a frantic chase.
The carjacking happened in the 6200 block Kestral View Road.
The men took the woman’s vehicle. There was word the vehicle was spotted turning onto Edwards Lake Drive. That’s where a chase began. Unfortunately, it ended a short time later as a police officer crashed his SUV near Brewster Road. The SUV erupted in flames. The officer escaped and was taken to UAB.
The stolen vehicle was later discovered in the 600 block of Earline Circle.
Neighbors in the Hawkridge subdivision are shocked. They say it’s normally a quiet place.
“With everything being so close. A lot of people know each other over here. Hopefully it gets taken care of pretty quickly,” Noah Graham said.
Witnesses told investigators the men jumped out of the vehicle at Earline, one was wearing a white hoodie and the other a red shirt. If you have any information that could help authorities with their investigation, you’re asked to contact the Trussville Police Department at 205-655-2101 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
