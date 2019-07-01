Fourth of July fireworks safety tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most people love the Fourth of July holiday with plenty of celebration involving fireworks. Unfortunately, mistakes are made and people or children end up paying the price.
The biggest fireworks mistake people make is using professional grade, homemade, or illegal fireworks. The key: look at the packaging. If it’s in brown paper, that is what professionals are set to use.
Another key is to have an adult on hand nearby. Be sure you have a safe distance between people and the fireworks. Some folks get carried away and want to have a Roman Candle war. Don’t do that - it’s dangerous.
Some more things to remember:
- Put distance between you and fireworks
- Don’t let children use fireworks
- Don’t put fireworks in glass
The folks at Crazy Bill’s Fireworks have some additional tips: “I want you to be careful when you are using fireworks. Most fireworks are safe. Like any product, something can go wrong. You should always follow directions. Put it on the ground, on a smooth level surface. Light the fireworks, and get away,” said Pam Palmer.
Also, make sure it’s legal to use fireworks in your area.
Another reminder: Don’t use guns to celebrate the holiday.
