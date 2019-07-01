FIRST ALERT: July starts hot and muggy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and first day of July! We are starting the morning mostly dry with some cloud cover in place. We can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few locations that saw rain yesterday or near bodies of water. Temperatures are starting in the 70s for the most part. It is going to be another hot and muggy afternoon with high temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the upper 90s. We can’t rule out the chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Many of us will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR HEAT AND HUMIDITY: The big story this week will be the heat and humidity. High temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid-90s for most of this week. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the 100-105 degree range. It is important that you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. Heat levels can be dangerous when humidity levels remain this high.
SUMMERTIME RAIN CHANCES: Each day will present an opportunity to see showers and storms. The driest days of this week look to be today and tomorrow. We’ll ramp up storm chances a little by the middle and end of the week. Most of the storms that form will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the activity comes to an end once the sun sets.
SEVERE POTENTIAL: We are not expecting any organized thunderstorms over the next five days. We can never rule out a strong or severe storm during the peak heating of the day. Main threats will be gusty winds up to 40 mph, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.
INDEPENDENCE DAY FORECAST: Thursday will remain hot and muggy with a 40-50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. We are hoping most of the storms begin to diminish by the time fireworks fly in the air Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s Thursday afternoon. We’ll likely drop into the lower 80s around 8-9 p.m.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend remains unsettled with more opportunities for showers and storms. Good news is that we can always use the rain since we are seeing drought concerns across the state.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app. It will notify you of nearby storms and you can get the latest weather information from the WBRC First Alert Weather Team.
Have a great Monday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.