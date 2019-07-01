FIRST ALERT: July starts hot and muggy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and first day of July! We are starting the morning mostly dry with some cloud cover in place. We can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few locations that saw rain yesterday or near bodies of water. Temperatures are starting in the 70s for the most part. It is going to be another hot and muggy afternoon with high temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the upper 90s. We can’t rule out the chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Many of us will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.