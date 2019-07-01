Deputies arrest 18-year-old in multiple Inverness car burglaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars in Shelby County facing a slew of charges for a string of car break-ins.
Shelby County deputies arrested Joseph Hendricks for stealings several items from half a dozen cars at an apartment complex off Inverness Parkway.
Investigators say Hendricks stole cell phones, a social security card, and credit cards from 5 to 6 different cars.
Deputies say two things really helped in finding this suspect. All victims the victims reported the car break-ins, and neighbors called in when they say something suspicious.
“We do find that whether it is an apartment complex or a neighborhood, a lot of times where there is one there are many. So that way if an investigator is able to make a case and we do recover property, we have a better chance of getting that property back to the rightful owner," Captain Jay Fondren explains.
Hendricks currently has a $41,000 dollar bond for these charges.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.