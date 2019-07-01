BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two metro Birmingham counties have some of the lowest closing costs in Alabama.
That’s according to a recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset that determined how where buyers live impacts their closing costs.
Shelby County ranked first in Alabama where closing costs are lowest, with closing costs totaling 1.7 percent of home value. The median home value is $199,500, and average closing costs total $3,466. Jefferson County ranked seventh with closing costs totaling 2.1 percent of home value. The median home value is $149,000, and average closing costs total $3,172.
Other Alabama counties that ranked in the top 10 for lowest closing costs are Baldwin, Madison, Tuscaloosa, Lee, Elmore, Coffee, Limestone and Autauga, respectively.
Across the nation, Teton, Wyoming, had the lowest closing costs, according to the study.
