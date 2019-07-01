Birmingham police make arrest in May homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fairfield man has been charged with a homicide that happened in May.
Darion Crawford, 25, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Davi Junior Escalunte’ Ramirez of Birmingham.
Police were called to the corner of 5th Avenue and 1st Street South around 1:14 a.m. on May 20 on reports of a person down.
Officers found Ramirez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police say Ramirez was shot as he walking in the area.
Crawford is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
