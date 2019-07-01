Bessemer D.A. speaks out about Marshae Jones case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynniece Washington talked Sunday night about the Marshae Jones case for the first time in public.
She was introducing a play at the Boutwell about Emmett Till called “Justice on Trial”. As she addressed the audience she told them to pay close attention, because the issues raised in the performance are issues we are still facing today. Washington also called out those who have blamed her and her office, for a decision that was made by a grand jury; to charge Jones in the death of her unborn child.
“Recently, there have been a barrage of insults, desecration of my integrity, of my character, my name, all while I was in the Dominican Republic. For those of you who called my office and disrupted, cursed, disrespected because I was not present, because I was not in the state….shame, shame on you. But I took an oath to serve. I am a black woman and black skinned. So don’t tell me how I don’t appreciate the sensitivity of a woman and the rights of women,” says Washington.
Jones was charged with manslaughter after getting into a fight when she was five months pregnant that resulted in her being shot in the stomach and losing her unborn child. A spokesperson for the DA’s office says Washington will be making a statement about the case later this week.
