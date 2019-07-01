Authorities in Shelby County searching for missing boy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help in finding a missing 7-year-old boy.
UPDATE: Authorities are asking for volunteers to help search for the missing boy. Anyone wanting to help can go to Pleasant Site Baptist Church on 5915 Bear Creek Road.
Deputies confirm they’re in the area of Bear Creek Road/County Road 43 in Sterrett helping to search for the missing boy. They are currently using a helicopter to help search for the boy.
Officials say the boy is described as a white male, about four feet tall, weighing 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
They say the boy is hearing impaired and wears hearing aids.
Hey may be wearing grey pajama pants and a light blue shirt. Also, he may have a dog with him.
If you think you see anyone in that area matching this description, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.