Montgomery woman turns 100 years old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is wishing a very happy birthday to a Montgomery resident, who just turned 100 years old.
Annie Williams has one daughter, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren! She shared with us the most important thing she’s learned over the decades.
"I learned to treat people nice,” she said. “Be nice to people and laugh and talk. That's the most important thing."
Born in 1919, Williams has lived through one World War, the Civil Rights movement, and 18 U.S. presidents. One hundred people attended her birthday party Saturday afternoon.
Happy birthday, Annie!
