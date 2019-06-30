FIRST ALERT Weather: Several opportunities for rain this week

Temperatures are starting in the 70s, but we expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. When you combine the humidity and the hot temperatures, it will likely feel like it is in the mid 90s today. Best chance to see storms will be after noon and continuing into the evening hours. Rain chance is around 50% so if you didn’t see rain yesterday, hopefully you’ll see a little today. A few storms that develop could be strong producing gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.