FIRST ALERT Weather: Several opportunities for rain this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! We saw a decent coverage of showers and thunderstorms yesterday, and we expect more storms to fire up today. We are starting off mostly dry this morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of South-Central AL until 8am for the possibility of reduced visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. The areas included in the advisory includes Chilton and Coosa counties.
Temperatures are starting in the 70s, but we expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. When you combine the humidity and the hot temperatures, it will likely feel like it is in the mid 90s today. Best chance to see storms will be after noon and continuing into the evening hours. Rain chance is around 50% so if you didn’t see rain yesterday, hopefully you’ll see a little today. A few storms that develop could be strong producing gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.
First Alert: We will likely trend drier Monday and Tuesday with rain chances becoming more isolated than scattered. With less rain chances, temperatures will easily heat up into the low to mid 90s. The upcoming week is looking fairly hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the triple digits Wednesday through Friday.
Storm Threats: We are not expecting anything organized over the next several days to produce strong and severe storms. The storms that form will be in your typical summertime pattern. They will not move a lot, and they can become strong pretty quickly thanks to the instability in the atmosphere. The main threats will be gusty winds up to 40-50 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning. With very little steering, storms that form can also produce locally heavy rain thanks to their slow nature in moving out.
Rain Chances Increasing: By Wednesday and into Independence Day, rain chances could increase around 40-50%. We’ll have to monitor for the possibility of a few showers lingering after 8pm on the Fourth of July. Most of the storms will peak in coverage around 2-4pm and begin weakening and decreasing in coverage after sunset. We’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer to Independence Day.
