Etowah Co. Sheriff searching for escaped inmate

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Sunday morning.
According to authorities, 48-year-old Jimmy Ray Green escaped from the Etowah County Detention Center around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities noticed Green was missing at approximately 4:40 a.m.
Green used a garbage can to climb a fence behind a temporary kitchen where he was working. Authorities say this portion of the fence did not have Constantine wiring due to ongoing renovations to the jail.
Green was last seen running east on the railroad tracks located behind the facility. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Green had been arrested for Attempting to Elude and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He did not have a bond at the time of the escape due to warrants in Guntersville.
Authorities describe Jimmy Ray Green as a 5′8 white male who weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Ray Green call 911, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 256-543-2893.
