Carjacking results in police chase and an officer hospitalized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A carjacking late Saturday night in Trussville, left an officer hospitalized and the suspects at large.
At around midnight, in the 6200 Block of Kestral View Road, three black men, armed with a pistol, robbed a female of her car.
Officers on the lookout for the vehicle spotted if shortly after and attempted to stop it.
According to authorities, the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued. During the pursuit, one of the patrol units crashed and caught fire. The officer driving the unit was able to escape and was transported to UAB hospital to be monitored for internal bleeding.
The stolen vehicle was located in the 600 block of Earline Circle and witnesses say the two suspects, one wearing a white hoodie and the other a red shirt, ran on foot into a line of trees before officers could arrive.
The vehicle was recovered and will be processed for evidence and detectives are actively working to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trussville Police Department at 205-655-2101 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.