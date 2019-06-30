Arrest made in Walker County church burglary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County authorities made an arrest in connection to a church burglary.
28-year-old William Darnelle Smiley is accused of being involved in the burglary of a church in the Empire community, where musical equipment, kitchen appliances, and tools were stolen.
Smiley was taken into custody for Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree and placed in the Walker County Jail.
Most of the stolen property has been recovered, however the investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to try to recover the property that is still missing and identify any other suspects that may have been involved.
