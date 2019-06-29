State grant helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some victims of rape and domestic violence will continue to get help and treatment as they move forward toward recovery thanks to a large state grant.
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $537,130 to the University of Alabama, to assist sexual assault and dating violence victims in Tuscaloosa.
The grant will enable the university’s Women & Gender Resource Center to continue Project HOPE, a program to help victims of sexual assault and domestic or dating violence.
The program is geared towards college students, staff and faculty at the University of Alabama.
Project HOPE offers services including a 24-hour crisis telephone line, accompaniment of victims to medical facilities, referrals for safe housing and other assistance, and support for victims as their cases progress through the criminal justice system.
“Without that we might not have as many specialized therapists and that sort of thing. We might have to cap the number of services provided whereas now we’ve been able to meet that need pretty well,” Jackie Northup, assistant director of the UA Women’s and Gender Resource Center explained.
The project also includes an educational component to help prevent dating or domestic violence and sexual assault.
