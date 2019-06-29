Shooting for a Cure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Archery is a growing sport and on Saturday dozens of kids and adults are using their arrows to shoot for a cure.
From bears to fish and deer, Devin Johnson says archery is a sport that reminds him of his grandfather.
“He never got much into the bow and I just picked up archery not too long ago, but he was a big deer hunter and it’s really fun,” the Faulkville native said.
More than 100 children and adults are competing in the Circle of Hope Archery Tournament this weekend in Cullman County, which is helping raise money for cancer patients at the Bruno Cancer Center.
"We started doing this after my grandmother died in 2003, she died of cancer, and so that's when it became important to us to give back," said Circle of Hope Coordinator Casey Rodgers.
This is the 12th year for the archery tournament. It’s one of many events that helped raise more than $200,000 for cancer patients.
“I have several friends that have died from cancer and it just makes you think about that person again and knowing that this money is going to go to someone else who’s struggling with it and to help them out. Its great to give the money to something good while having some fun,” said Alan Summerford.
"I get to give back to a cause that took my grandfather and it means a lot," Johnson added.
All the proceeds this weekend will go to the Patient Assistance fund at the Bruno Cancer Center which helps buy supplies, food, and transportation for those battling cancer.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.