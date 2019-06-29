Riverkeeper: Mulberry Fork water levels appear to be back to normal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might remember back in early June, Tyson Farms, Inc. announced partially treated wastewater spilled from its plant in Hanceville.
The spill traveled downstream, where people noticed a large fish kill. A few days after the spill, E. Coli levels were twice the amount that was safe for recreation, according to officials at Black Warrior Riverkeeper. Their staff scientist, John Kinney, took samples Monday on the Mulberry Fork at Copeland Ferry and on the Black Warrior River at Franklin Ferry.
"The bacteria levels are more or less normal. I think the results were 17 colonies of E.coli per 100 milliliters of sample, which is well within the state recommended limits," says Kinney.
Improvement in one area, however, doesn't mean the risk is gone completely.
“The slug of wastewater that was discharged by Tyson may have moved on past there by that point, so you may want to still exercise caution downstream,” Kinney said.
On the day he took samples, he didn’t see much algae and the water appeared to be clear. But, Kinney says if the water smells bad or looks muddy, it might not be a good idea to get in.
