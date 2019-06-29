Kwon Alexander comes home to Hobson City for football camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An NFL player comes home to Calhoun County to inspire young people who want to try out for football.
Kwon Alexander, a newly-minted linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, came back to his hometown of Hobson City to hold a football camp for boys aged eight to 17.
Alexander played for years with the Oxford High School Yellow Jackets.
He says it's great to be home again.
“Feels great, you know, just to come back, show 'em what I learned, and what I know now, you know, that would help them in the long run, and all the type stuff like that. So it’s just fund to be out here with the kids, just get 'em hyped, get 'em going, you know, just to make sure they know anything they want to do, they can do it,” Alexander said.
But to do it, Alexander says they will have to work hard. “They compete for it. They come out here, and work their butt off, and they’ll be all right.”
He told the boys in the camp to tell their parents every day that they love them just as he did at their age.
"It's a simple thing, just tell them that you love them, every day, every morning, and every night. They're you're biggest supporters, so you've got to let them know you love them every day," said Alexander.
Alexander says he’s looking forward to his first season with the 49ers and their first regular season game in Tampa Bay, playing his former team, the Buccanneers.
He recently signed a $54 million contract with the 49ers and says he’s looking for great things in San Francisco.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.