Hazmat situation: Why did it take so long to cleanup?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The normal Friday afternoon congestion on I-65 was welcomed, compared to what commuters were dealing with just 24 hours earlier.
A hazmat spill caused the interstate to shutdown until the early morning hours of Friday.
So why did the cleanup take so long?
"That's a very fair question. I would answer that as saying anytime that we have a hazardous material, as part of our response, our very first priority is always life safety," said Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.
He went on to say that responding to a hazardous material spill is a lot different from responding to other emergencies.
"It takes time to pull that incident together. And do an incident action plan for the response. However, we are always working from the second we get on the scene. Determining, do we need to begin an evacuation? Taking care of those life safety issues and unfortunately people who are sitting on the interstate, don't see that plan taking place," said Carrillo.
Fire officials add that trucks carrying chemicals typically carry paperwork that show what is on board. Different steps have to be taken in each situation.
"We had zero runoff of the material. And as always, one of our main goals is to prevent the materials from running off. And there was a spillway directly adjacent to the incident. And not one drop of the solution got into the spillway,” said Carrillo.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.