FIRST ALERT Weather: Scattered storms continue for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Saturday! Temperatures are starting off in the 70s for most locations this morning. A few spots that received rain yesterday might be waking up with fog and some reduced visibility. We should remain mostly dry during the morning hours, but we do expect scattered showers and storms to develop by this afternoon and evening. Storms will likely fire up at random and peak between 2-7 p.m. across Central Alabama. Rain chance around 50%. Storms that develop today have the potential to be strong and possibly severe. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and locally heavy rain. High temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the low to mid 90s. Storm chances will continue as we go into the upcoming week.