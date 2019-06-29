FIRST ALERT Weather: Scattered storms continue for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Saturday! Temperatures are starting off in the 70s for most locations this morning. A few spots that received rain yesterday might be waking up with fog and some reduced visibility. We should remain mostly dry during the morning hours, but we do expect scattered showers and storms to develop by this afternoon and evening. Storms will likely fire up at random and peak between 2-7 p.m. across Central Alabama. Rain chance around 50%. Storms that develop today have the potential to be strong and possibly severe. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and locally heavy rain. High temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the low to mid 90s. Storm chances will continue as we go into the upcoming week.
First Alert: We are in a typical summertime pattern for the next several days. It is difficult to determine exactly where the storms will fire up, but note that the possibility of seeing rain is possible each day. Rain chances could lower Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances could ramp up again by next Wednesday and Thursday at 40%. Storms that form will always have the potential to produce a strong or severe storm. Main threats will be gusty winds and hail.
Beach Forecast: If you plan on heading south towards the Gulf Coast, get ready for stormy weather today and tomorrow. Rain chances around 40-60% today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Rip current threat will be low. UV index will remain very high so make sure you apply the sunscreen!
Saturday Events: If you plan on attending the Chilton County Peach Festival or the Chelsea Fest and the Big Kaboom, you’ll want to plan for the chance to see storms. Remember that if you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek shelter inside until the storm moves out. Temperatures will likely be in the 80s this afternoon/evening and drop into the upper 70s after 9 p.m.
Sunday: Scattered storms will likely continue in the afternoon and evening hours with most of the activity coming to an end overnight. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s. If you plan on seeing Rob Thomas at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, it will likely be very warm with temperatures in the 80s and slowly cooling off into the 70s at the end of the night. A few storms will be possible during the beginning of the show.
Next Big Thing: Along with storm chances, we'll also see humidity levels increase by the middle of next week. High temperatures will likely soar into the mid 90s. Heat index could jump up near 100 by Tuesday and Wednesday. You'll want to make sure you take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for a long period of time.
Independence Day: Rain chances look scattered Thursday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 90s. Based on the latest model guidance, I'm crossing my fingers that the majority of the storms will begin to calm down around sunset. Risk for a few storms between 8-10pm can't be ruled out at this point.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App. It will notify you if a storm is nearby. It can also detect lightning, heavy rain, and send you updates if a storm has been warned.
