Family members upset over conditions at local cemetery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman who has family buried at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in the McCalla area says she is upset with the conditions of it.
Evelyn Richardson called WBRC after not getting answers from the owners.
Richardson and her husband say it was so overgrown that when they visited on Mother’s Day weekend, they couldn’t find her mother’s grave marker.
"We couldn't find the headstone or anything,” said Lorenzo Richardson.
"With this situation, I wouldn’t bury my dog out here,” said Evelyn Richardson.
While WBRC was visiting with the couple at the cemetery, a man showed up and told Richardson he was the owner. That person asked WBRC to leave and refused to answer our questions.
Richardson later told us what happened in our absence. “Finally, they did get a shovel and they started digging. And they were able to dig up and find her [her mother’s] headstone,” she said.
Richardson adds they were also able to find other family member’s headstones, but she says this is not over. “We are going to give them time to cleanup and we will be back,” she said.
