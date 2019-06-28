UAB ending program man says saved his life

“I can honestly say, with 100 percent certainty, had I not been allowed to go back to UAB, that I would not be sitting here today. I’m not even sure I’d be alive," he said. "And so, what’s so concerning to me about the closure of that place is that it deprives other people of potentially having that opportunity. You know, to have real people who have an authentic commitment to saving your life…you know really put their arms out and say, there’s an opportunity for you to get better.”