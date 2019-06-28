Habitat for Humanity place tornado victims into new home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tears of joy, ran down Vickie Edwards face Friday. In fact, she and some of her family’s supporters felt a full range of emotion as they celebrated the Edwards getting their new Habitat For Humanity home.
“We are truly blessed and in that because this has been a long road, but it’s finally here,” Edwards told WBRC.
Dozens of people who lent a hand in the process showed their support.
Vickie Edwards and her husband Samuel admitted the day also reminded them of two people not there to share in their joy.
“It’s bittersweet. I wish my daughter was here and my grand baby was here to celebrate this dedication. But they’re not,” she said while wiping away tears.
Edwards’ daughter Airellle and her grand-daughter Makayla were both killed when the April 27th tornado destroyed their home in Tuscaloosa’s Rosedale Community.
The Edwards have slowly been recovering ever since. They now feel on firmer footing with a place to call home.
“I’m just so happy that this day has finally come and I appreciate the habitat family so much and I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Edwards continued.
The Edwards plan on moving into their new home by early next week.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.