Shelby County adding another services center along Highway 280

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County is moving quickly to add a new county services building along Highway 280.
The county is working with design teams and architects to determine if the site will work for the new county services building to service citizens on the 280 side of Shelby County.
Alex Dudchock is the county manager and he says that if they get the go ahead from them, they plan to have the bids out by December or January.
The primary tenants for the facility will be a licensing office and the Sheriff’s station.
“ALEA - we have officially asked them to put a driver’s testing and exam site here. That will give us our third one. We will have space for behavioral health - that will be child, adolescent, and adult counseling associated with mental illness, substance use and abuse,” Dudchock explains.
There will also be space for a 911 center and a community room for a voting site. The plan is to have the new facility ready January 2021.
