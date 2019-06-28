Police reflect on response to Thursday’s I-65 hazmat situation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Driving down I-65 was a much faster ride Friday compared to Thursday evening. A hazardous material spill shut down I-65 south and northbound for hours at the Green Springs exit.
A Birmingham woman was coming back from Hoover with her new car when she saw the major traffic jam. “The freeway was shutdown, so they made me go an alternate route. I saw dozens of police officers diverting traffic,” said Chrissy Scott.
The hazmat spill happening during rush hour did not help. “It was pretty challenging for the officers, as well as the police department,” said Sgt. Johnny Williams with the Birmingham Police Department.
The first thing police officers did after getting briefed by the Birmingham Fire Department was divert vehicles from the area. “Once we find out how vital it is to move people in a different direction. Once we get information from the fire department, we will determine the safest way to get traffic out,” Williams said.
Traffic was diverted off of 6th Avenue South. Once those vehicles were under control, the cars which were trapped on the interstate were sent down the University Boulevard exit. That process took several hours.
The problem was the cleanup of the hazardous materials forced the police department to change their plans at times. "The main thing we do is ask everyone to cooperate by being be patient. It’s going to take a while when we have one of these situations. We want to make sure you are not riding into the danger,” Williams said.
