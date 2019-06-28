Play Ball: Bluff Park’s new women’s wiffle ball league is a home run

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday afternoons just got a lot more fun in Bluff Park.
Hundreds of people are flocking to the Children’s Fresh Air Farm on Park Ave. to root for players in the new women’s wiffle ball league. The new league, compiled of more than 80 players organized into six teams, has quickly become a hit in the tight-knit Hoover community.
“It’s awesome,” said Sherrie Roberts. “Very family-friendly and a relaxing Sunday evening activity that is within walking distance for most, and again - a great opportunity to meet neighbors face to face.”
The league was actually Roberts’ idea. She knew of a similar league in Ross Bridge and after reaching out to new Children’s Fresh Air Farm director Catherine Goudreau posted the idea on Facebook to gauge interest. The post quickly had more than 200 comments and planning for the league began.
“When you have a community like Bluff Park that was organically grown rather than developed, it’s not surprising,” Roberts said. “There has always been a little magic here that I couldn’t put my finger on, but I think we found it! A super fun activity that brings neighbors together, family friendly, forges new friendships, offers some healthy exercise and we get to contribute to a worthwhile cause that’s been in Bluff Park for almost 100 years. A truly beautiful gift in all aspects.”
The Wendy Peffercorns, Pitch Please, Dunder Wifflin, Diamond Divas, Wiffling Dixies and Salty Pitches all took the field on June 23. But before the league’s six teams could play ball, there was a lot of work between Roberts’ May 6 Facebook post and opening day.
The new league needed many volunteers to help get the league running, including Kim Barber and Aimee Martin, who were two of many that volunteered their time to captain or co-captain a team. The league needed a scoreboard, so Tammy Headley made one. The field needed benches, so Andy and Lindsay Wilbanks built some thanks to a voluntary donation from Sampson Dentistry. Money also needed to be raised for team t-shirts and to organize scorekeepers, so Kristin Hicks helped form a “sideline crew" to tackle the task.
“This little league has really brought Bluff Park’s charm to light,” Roberts said.
They also had a draft based on skill level in hopes to keep the league evenly matched and to encapsulate what “community” means. Team names were voted on and the league was born.
“We are going to soak up the fun of this season, but I do believe and certainly hope there will be many more,” Roberts said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.