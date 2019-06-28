Montevallo invites community to enjoy Friday Nights at the Cove

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - A fun event going on in Montevallo with the hope to get more people in the downtown area.
It’s called Friday Nights at the Cove. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. The event is free and anyone is welcome to bring a chair or picnic blanket and make themselves at home on Main Street.
Courtney Bennett is the director of Montevallo Main Street and she says they hope this brings more people downtown. “One of the reasons we have special events downtown is to change hearts and minds about downtown and let them realize this is a good place to come, a fun place to come, and that there is a place for everyone,” Bennett explains.
Montevallo Main Street program holds the event once a month April through July. The next event is scheduled for July 26.
