Gillette recalls Venus Simply3 razors

(WBRC) - Gillette has recalled its Venus Simply3 disposable razors due to laceration and injury hazards.
The company reports the June 27 recall was due to a manufacturing issue that resulted in the misalignment of blades in the razor. As a result, the razors pose a higher risk for cuts during normal use.
You can contact Gillette at 800-362-1258 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday through Sunday or online at www.gillettevenus.com and click on Safety Notification for more information.
