FIRST ALERT: Afternoon showers possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We finally made it to Friday! We began our Friday morning with just a few clouds into west Alabama and temps in the 60s. Expect increasing clouds today and about a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs are topping out close to 90 degrees.
There is a slight chance of rain tonight just before sunset, with lows near 71 and light winds.
There are no big changes to our forecast as we head into the weekend. Expect a 20-30 percent chance of heat activated showers each afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-90s and lows in the low 70s.
