Fireworks prices could go up because of trade war

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A looming trade war with China may mean more cost for people who like to set off fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Fireworks - they’re about as American as you can get. One Birmingham man loves setting off fireworks with his young relatives each year.
“I’ve got over 50 nieces and nephews. Just last year, I took them to one of those fireworks stores and bought them,” Andre Peterson said.
So far, this has been a good fireworks sale year for Crazy Bill’s Fireworks. “Things are great. You can definitely tell the economy is better,” Pam Palmer of Crazy Bill’s Fireworks said.
But Palmer and others in the fireworks business know the trade disagreement with China could be a problem, especially next year. “If it does, any expense we happen to have to incur, that is going to get passed on to the public. So if we go up ten percent, all the prices go up ten percent,” Palmer said.
Palmer said she hopes a compromise is reached to prevent the tariff increase from going into effect. “I understand both sides of it. Not just being in politics, but being in business. We want the United States to do well. The only way we can do that is put another tariff out there on another country,” Palmer said.
So will Peterson continue to buy the fireworks for those young relatives? “Probably, yes. The only reason I might say yes there might be some kids involved and I have a tendency to spoil my nieces and nephews,” Peterson said.
