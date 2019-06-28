Etowah County Animal Shelter receives $50,000 donation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Animal Shelter just received the largest one time donation in its existence.
The shelter, located in a part of Piedmont that extends into Etowah County, received a check for $50,000 from the Petco Foundation. The surprise gift was the shelter’s biggest one time donation ever, since the Etowah County Commission established the shelter several years ago.
Turns out the donation is all because of a dog called King.
King was brought to the shelter with scabies and severe mange, and at 29 pounds, looked like a walking skeleton. Shaw said the previous owners "should have been charged," but the dog would've had to live at the shelter as the case wound through the judicial system.
"He looked like a skeleton dog," Shaw recalled, "and he didn't have any hair on him. It was really said."
Shaw says most shelters would’ve euthanized a dog in that shape very quickly. But the staff, who has a soft spot in their hearts for dogs like King, went into action to try to heal him. It worked.
"He had doubled in weight, he came in weighing 29 pounds, left out of her 62. And full, thick, coat of fur, I mean it just, you wouldn't even, you couldn't even tell by the before and after pictures that it was the same dog," Shaw recalled.
A Connecticut rescue pulled King, and King was adopted immediately after transport.
The shelter’s former director, who fostered King at her own home at one point, told the dog’s story to the manager of the East Gadsden Petco. That’s what led to the $50,000 grant.
We’re told the money will be used to building a better shelter for its cats, which are often adopted at Petco in the Coosa Town Center in Gadsden.
