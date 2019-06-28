Chelsea Fest might cause some delays on Highway 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The biggest event in the city of Chelsea is this weekend, but it might cause some traffic issues on highway 280.
Its Chelsea Fest and their annual fireworks show, the Big Kaboom.
The Shelby county sheriff’s office says both north and southbound lanes of Chelsea Road between US Hwy 280 and Chesser Crane Road will be closed on Saturday to ensure the safety folks at the event.
That closure starts at 4 in the afternoon and roads will open back up at 11 p.m.
Chelsea Corners Way will also closed to through traffic at the intersection in front of Benson Plaza.
Deputies say they will be in the area directing detours to make sure traffic goes smoothly.
