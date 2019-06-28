Chef Donnell Johnson: Teriyaki Chicken with Sauteed Vegetables and Pasta

By WBRC Staff | June 28, 2019 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated June 28 at 9:34 AM

Ingredients

8 oz. Chicken Breast diced

1 cup cooked pasta

2 cups Stir fry vegetables

1 cup mushrooms

1/2 cup diced onions

1/2 diced bell peppers

Teriyaki sauce to taste

Oil

Garlic to taste

Onion powder to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Season chicken with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic. Heat sauté pan, add oil and chicken sauté 5-8 minutes, add mushrooms and sauté vegetables. Sauté for 5-7 minuets. Add pasta and sauté for 3-5 minutes add teriyaki sauce and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

