Chef Donnell Johnson: Teriyaki Chicken with Sauteed Vegetables and Pasta

Ingredients
8 oz. Chicken Breast diced
1 cup cooked pasta
2 cups Stir fry vegetables
1 cup mushrooms
1/2 cup diced onions
1/2 diced bell peppers
Teriyaki sauce to taste
Oil
Garlic to taste
Onion powder to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Season chicken with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic. Heat sauté pan, add oil and chicken sauté 5-8 minutes, add mushrooms and sauté vegetables. Sauté for 5-7 minuets. Add pasta and sauté for 3-5 minutes add teriyaki sauce and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
