Celebrating Peaches: Chilton County Peach Festival has something for everyone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even if you aren’t from Chilton County, you probably still know that peaches are a big deal there. From the Peach water tower, to the off-the-highway vendors like Peach Park and Durbin farms, it’s clear how much the peach farmers mean to the area.
This week, those farmers are being celebrated, with the 2019 Peach Festival.
“The peach industry is so important to Chilton County and I think every community has to have an identity. We are very fortunate that the peach industry is our identity,” says Glenn McGriff. He is the president of the Clanton Lions Club, which has been hosting Peach Festival events for years.
“The peach farmers and their families work so hard, and it’s a way to recognize them and say we appreciate all the do,” says McGriff.
From the Peach Run, to the Peach Pageants, celebrations have been going on all week. It culminates Saturday with an entire day of events, starting with the Peach Parade and ending with the Peach Jam Jubilee.
“It’s a fun time to be in Chilton County,” says Francine Wasden. She’s the Executive Director Chilton County Chamber of Commerce, who hosts the Peach Jam Jubilee.
“It’s such a huge impact for our county. It’s an economic impact. “We love all of our peach growers, and we appreciate what they do all year long,” says Wasden.
Chilton County produces 75% of the state’s peach crop. The celebration is a team effort, with the whole community working together.
“We have businesses that gets involved, the whole community gets involved, and everybody has a place. We just love to celebrate the peaches,” says McGriff.
The Jubliee starts at 3pm Saturday June 28th and runs until 10pm. There are over one hundred arts vendors, food trucks, and a kids zone with inflatables and balloon artists and more. There is live music, with performances from Charity Bowden and Jackson Capps. Trent Richardson will also be on hand to sign autographs.
“All and all, it’s fun for everybody, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” says Wasden.
The events are free, and open to everyone, and with the small town hospitality, everyone is sure to feel at home.
“Come see us. There is plenty to see and do, and I think they will thoroughly enjoy the day in Clanton,” says Wasden.
