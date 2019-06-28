Bobby Madison holds 10th annual Basketball Camp

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixth grader Emily Dixon has never played basketball before, but now after a week of learning how to play, she has a whole new passion for the sport.
“I love this camp because I make a lot of friends and I learn different skills and it’s just made me a whole lot better this week,” Dixon said.
This is the tenth year for the Bobby Madison Basketball Camp at Shelby County High School. From dribbling to learning how to pass and shoot, more than 100 boys and girls from ages six to seventeen are learning the fundamentals of basketball while working on teamwork and sportsmanship.
“I’m learning how to do all the triple threat things and dribbling,” said sixth grader C.R. Goodwin.
“I like to compete against my friends and try to beat them, most of the time I fail, but that’s OK,” Dixon added.
Madison started this camp in 2010 after spending seven years playing professional basketball overseas. “When I came home, I wanted to give back to the school and community that helped shape me. When I was a kid, I remember coming to this gym for basketball camp and the community always supported us and stood behind us and as I grew up and they followed me throughout my basketball career,” Bobby Madison said.
Madison was part of the winningest team in Shelby County High School history. He then went on to play at Western Michigan and then professionally in countries like Argentina and Uruguay.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.