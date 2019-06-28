Authorities identify Tuscaloosa County homicide victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County officials released more details about an overnight crime that left a man dead in the street.
Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5700 block of Clearview Street in Cottondale on a shooting. When they arrived they located a male subject that had been shot and was pronounced deceased on scene.
He’s been identified as 27 year-old Cory Tyron Mitchell. We’re told he lives in a home close to where sheriff’s deputies found him.
“The victim was at his house and approached a car that had either stopped or was going down the street in front of his house when he was shot by one of the occupants,” Capt. Kip Hart with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit explained.
There are no suspect’s right now in Mitchell’s death. Anyone with more information of what happened can the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. This is the second homicide this year in Tuscaloosa County. There have been five so far in the city of Tuscaloosa.
