Tuscaloosa church to host health fair Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A local church in Tuscaloosa is hosting a big community health fair this weekend.
Sanctuary of Hope Church will offer a series of free health screenings at their very first community health fair this Saturday. The address for the event is 361 Bear Creek Road.
The church is looking to get the word out now about the resources that will be available there. Screenings provided include blood pressure, cancer, HIV testing, dental and diabetes blood checks and DNA medication tests. Medical and mental health awareness help will be available at the fair too.
For parents with school age kids, a demonstration on how to use a new state approved anti bullying app will also be shown.
The church administrator said people should come out to the health fair to take proactive steps to make sure they’re as healthy as they can be. “In those prayer requests we’ve found some things could’ve been detected or they waited until it reached a stage four something. It’s about preventiveness. If you know cancer runs in your family. Come get tested,” said Anita Foster sanctuary of hope church administrator.
The Alabama institute of deaf and blind will also be providing Iphone 8’s to those who have proof of hearing and visual impairments.
A bounce house, food and games will be provided for the kids. Again, that’s this Saturday at the sanctuary of hope church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
