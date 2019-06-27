Shoppers concerned about safety at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoppers continued to head to the Riverchase Galleria the day after a shooting in a parking deck left one man dead.
The victim, identified as 20-year-old Zachariah Taylor Music, died from gunshot wounds in the north parking lot of the Galleria mall.
The incident left shoppers divided on the safety of the largest retail facility in the state. “I wonder if it’s safe anymore?” Martha Roberson said.
“It blows me away. I feel like we are safe and I’m over here all the time,” Candy Adams said.
The violence was troubling to Hoover City leaders as well. “What happened yesterday was unfortunate,” Gene Smith, President of the Hoover City Council said.
Smith said, unfortunately, people chose to meet in Hoover and gun violence erupted which caused the death of the young man. “It’s obvious something that could happen at any parking lot in the Birmingham metro area," Smith said.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato released the following statement Thursday: "Wednesday’s incident was an isolated event that posed no threat to the general public. Hoover Police Department is diligently investigating the event and we are confident that it will be resolved successfully.”
Smith said he has confidence the mall’s security and the Hoover Police Department will protect shoppers. “My message to shoppers is conduct your day to day life as you would last week, last year,” Smith said.
Smith is confident the police department will soon make an arrest in the shooting. If anyone has information about the shooting or the possible suspect, you’re asked to contact the Hoover Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.