Plans in the works to save Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham City Councilman has a plan to keep Legion Field running and to bring fans and sporting events into Birmingham.
Legion Field is over 90 years old. It costs many tax dollars each year to maintain the aging facility.
But for many who live in the area, it holds fond memories. “I played football here at Parker High School. It’s a legend. They should not tear it down. Bring in new folks. New crowds of people,” Johnny Allen said.
That’s exactly what Birmingham City Councilman William Parker wants to do. Parker wants to add youth sporting events to the campus around the stadium and bring in lots of sports fans to Birmingham, adding to the city’s tax base.
“You will have 10 to 12 multipurpose fields where you can play lacrosse, soccer, football. We think this will be an attraction where we can tap into the youth sports,” Parker said.
Parker wants to use a $3 per-person lodging tax on all guests at Birmingham motels and hotels to help fund a commission to bring in sporting events and use the money to help with the maintenance of Legion Field.
Parker insists there are no plans to tear the stadium down. “Absolutely not tearing down Legion Field. We are going to make sure the Old Grey Lady is here for another 150 years. It continues to be viable and continues to be a pillar in our community,” Parker said.
People who live in the area like the idea. “I think it will be wonderful. Beautiful. We will have a variety of folks here. Having fun,” Allen said.
As for that lodging tax, it’s in committee. Parker wants to bring it up for vote, possibly after the July Fourth holiday.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.