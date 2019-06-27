Planned water outage in Hanceville

(Source: Janet)
By WBRC Staff | June 26, 2019 at 8:10 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 8:10 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hanceville Water and Sewer Board is advising the public, that there will be a planned water outage Thursday June 27.

The water outage will be between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and affect the following streets:

NW College Dr.

NW Section Line Road

West Drive, Forrest Drive

McNutt Street,Wendy Street

NW Michelle Street Magnolia Ave

The Hanceville Water and Sewer Board ask that you call 256-352-9229 if you have any further questions.

