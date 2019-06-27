Planned water outage in Hanceville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hanceville Water and Sewer Board is advising the public, that there will be a planned water outage Thursday June 27.
The water outage will be between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and affect the following streets:
NW College Dr.
NW Section Line Road
West Drive, Forrest Drive
McNutt Street,Wendy Street
NW Michelle Street Magnolia Ave
The Hanceville Water and Sewer Board ask that you call 256-352-9229 if you have any further questions.
