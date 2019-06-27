Operation Reveille housing blitz helps homeless veterans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Julian McCracken is a veteran who served in the US Navy. He started Wednesday morning homeless. By mid-afternoon, he had a place to live.
“Oh it’s very big. I’m happy I can focus on what I need to do in my life, and go forth,” said McCracken.
McCracken is one of several veterans who showed up for “Operation Reveille.” It’s a one day housing blitz to help homeless veterans.
“I would say that even one homeless veteran is a big problem,” said Stacey Vasquez, the director of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Birmingham, which headed up the event.
Vasquez adds in the Birmingham metro area, on any given day, there are approximately 250 homeless veterans.
"You don’t have time, or energy, or mental ability at that point to think about where am I going to go get a job,” Vasquez said. “You’re focused on, where am I going to sleep tonight?”
Operation Reveille seeks to take that problem off the table.
Vets have everything under one roof. They can connect with housing authorities, landlords, and utility companies. They can even receive financial and legal assistance.
“Everything you need is already here,” said Jimmy Moore, an Air Force veteran from the Vietnam era.
Moore is also a success story. He came to Operation Reveille 3 years ago. "I feel great about that,” he said. “That’s why I come to each one that they have, to help motivate the veterans that are here. If I can do it, you can.”
