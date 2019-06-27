Literacy Camp in Tuscaloosa is putting kids ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many teachers believe the foundation of a student’s ability to learn is tied to their ability to read. With that in mind, teachers at one elementary school in Northport are working with specialists to learn new ways to encourage kids to read and improve their reading skills.
Instructional coaches and reading initiative specialists are taking the lead in a summer class at Mathews Elementary School.
So far it’s been a success and the kids are paying attention. "It challenges your brain when you go read bigger books. Sometimes fiction books are harder, which makes you smarter,” said rising fifth grader Isabella Tecla.
The two weeks of literacy camp also helps the instructors learn new ways to get kids interested in becoming better readers. “It really gets down to deepening the knowledge of teachers and helping students look more closely at how they’re reading, what they’re reading,” Amanda Cassity with Tuscaloosa County Schools explained.
The students in this class are preparing to read at a fifth grade level in the Fall. “That’s why i like reading, cause I want to be a doctor. And I know I’m going to have to do a lot of reading and I’m going to have to read a lot of things,” fifth grader Alexia Hines added.
This is the first year Tuscaloosa County Schools has hosted a reading camp.
Fall classes resume August 7th.
