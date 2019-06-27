First subdivision in 20 years brings young people and workers to Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the first subdivision in Columbiana to be built in 20 years and it is already attracting young professionals and families to the area.
Hope Finley works in Birmingham, but loved growing up in Columbiana and wanted to move back. But when she started looking for homes, there weren’t many options until recently. Now she is building a new home in Columbiana’s newest neighborhood, Springs Crossings.
Mayor Stancil Handley says people are buying homes faster than they can build them. There is room for 135 homes and the mayor says the interest in the subdivision is opening more doors for the town.
“With this subdivision doing so well, we have other developers now saying ‘hey we want to build in Columbiana, too’,” Mayor Handley said.
“So I’m just so thankful that there is this new subdivision, this new development that’s coming about so that way, people can come back to the community that they were raised in,” Finley explains.
The mayor says he’s thankful the town can now offer a place for people to come back home, but also for people who work here options to also live here.
