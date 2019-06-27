Cullman County deputies cracking down on drug dealers

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are thinking about selling drugs in Cullman County, the sheriff has a warning for you.
There is zero tolerance for drug use, drug distributors and drug dealers in Cullman County.
“We average, just at the sheriff’s office, three drug arrests a day,” said Cullman County sheriff Matt Gentry.
Gentry said seeing all of these drug arrest in the media is a good thing because that lets the citizens know they have law enforcement who go out every day and attack the drug trade in the community.
“You know, a lot of times when you see an arrest, there is a stigma that things are on the rise, it’s bad, the world is falling in. No, it’s a good thing that you have law enforcement here who love their community and they are going to be very proactive to take care of our citizens,” he said.
Gentry says law enforcement is being proactive, working to get drugs off the streets.
“That is our main focus because we know more than 90 percent of the crimes happening in the community are drug related,” said Gentry. “Everything from burglaries, thefts, bad checks – all drug related.”
Gentry says methamphetamine is the most prevalent drug in in Cullman County right now. But he explained over the past few years they have noticed a change among the young people who are turning to opioids.
“There were more prescription pills out there and with more prescription pills out there, they are using opioids,” he said.
He said the cartels are very smart and will target what people are currently using. And right now, that’s meth, prescription pills and heroin.
“One of the things that we face in Cullman is we have a corridor. We have I-65, we have 278, we have Highway 157, Highway 31, Highway 69. We have major highways that run through so that is easy access for criminals,” said Gentry. "That is something that we are dealing with daily.
The sheriff’s office say they will not tolerate anyone trying to bring drugs into the community and if they stop you and you have drugs, you will go to jail.
Right now their drug enforcement is combating this on three different levels.
The first level is education. They are going out into the schools and teaching students about the dangers of drug use. They also talk with parents and grandparents about what their child may be facing.
The second level is enforcement.
“I would tell the drug distributors, drug users, if you are going to deal drugs here, if you are going to do drugs here, we are going to put you in jail,” said Gentry.
The third level of crack down is through rehabilitation programs.
“We have many programs that come in and offer chances for people that want to rehabilitate,” explained Gentry. “If we can get a mother, a father, a grandparent back to being those things, back to being a productive member of society, back to paying taxes, doing everything that we do every day to live life, then that is a positive for us.”
Cullman county averages around 20 overdose deaths a year on just heroin, heroin mixtures, and pills.
