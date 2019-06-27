Columbiana prepares to celebrate Liberty Day this weekend

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The biggest and most looked forward to event in Columbiana is coming up this weekend.
Main Street is decked out in red, white, and blue in preparation for Liberty Day. The street will be closed down Friday evening and filled with over 100 vendors and lots of people.
At the end of Main Street, there will be a stage with music performances both Friday and Saturday.
Mayor Stancil Handley says there will be all sorts of contests and even a car show for people to enjoy. “A day of fun and a chance for us and the rest of Columbiana to socialize and have a good time,” said Mayor Handley.
Liberty Day will end with a fireworks show on Saturday evening.
